1. Building/Zoning Department
Doing a “reroof” this spring or summer? Remember, only two layers of shingles are allowed before a tear off is required. Apply for your permit online at www.cityofemmett.org/roofingpermit.
2. Fire Department
Often when the power goes out, people will light “emergency candles”. For safety’s sake, keep lit candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn.
Don’t use lit candles in bedrooms, bathrooms or sleeping areas. Blow them out when you leave a room, home, or go to bed. Always place lit candles in a sturdy, safe candle holder, designed to not burn or tip over.
3. Library
At your Emmett Public Library, we foster family engagement beginning at birth and continuing through young adulthood.
Children spend only 20% of their waking hours in school; but we know learning happens both in school and out. Young students thrive when they have opportunities to explore and discover their interests in a variety of spaces, including at home, in the public library, or anywhere that’s safe.
We have data showing student outcomes improve when parents are engaged in, and part of, their learning process.
4. Police Department
Want to mitigate the chances of being a victim of car burglary? (1) Hide your valuables or put them in your trunk; (2) Park in well-lighted areas; (3) Remember that video cameras can be a deterrent; (4) Lock your vehicle and take your keys.
Perhaps one to remember, especially on cold mornings: Never leave your vehicle running while unattended.
5. Public Works Department
Public works is well into the new water line construction on Hawthorne between Sixth and Seventh. This should be completed this week. Next, we replace curb, gutter and, sidewalk with roadway replacement to follow.
If something smells rotten to you…and you’re not in Denmark, it could be our maintenance activity at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Please be patient, it will soon pass…no pun intended.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Our newest fiber-optic distribution building is up at the Locust water storage facility. We will now begin planning electrical and HVAC layouts for the facility, as well as connection to the backup generator. This facility will also eventually connect fiber optics to the hospital.
7. City Clerk
All city departments are well on their way in crafting new budgets for the next fiscal year. The mayor has met personally with all directors and laid out the priorities for the coming year.
Once the directors have rough numbers calculated for their departments, we will hold workshops with the council for fine tuning.
These workshops are currently scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and July 11, 2023. The public may attend these sessions for a greater understanding of the city’s financial requirements.