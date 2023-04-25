In the city limits, although homeowners can build a detached storage shed not to exceed 200 sq. ft. without a building permit, they still must still observe any setbacks or easements on their property, and not place the storage shed in their front yards.
When it comes to Home Owner Associations, homeowners should check with the HOA covenant enforcer(s) for any additional requirements.
2. Fire Department
The Emmett Fire Department has smoke detectors to install. If you’re a resident of the City of Emmett and have no smoke detectors or yours are old and outdated, please call 208-398-8042.
Smoke detectors save lives; EFD does not charge to come out to inspect your smoke detector alarm systems.
3. Library
For the next several weeks, your Emmett Public Library will introduce you to our personnel. This week it’s Carolyn, our Library Page. Carolyn joined us in October of last year. If you’re in the library on a weekday, you’re sure to see her cheerful face late in the afternoon.
Carolyn is responsible for putting back returned books, DVDs, and audiobooks on their proper shelves. She also maintains items so one can find them quickly.
Carolyn wants everyone to know about the Gemstone Room dedicated to everything Idaho. Non-fiction, biographies, historical, fiction, maps, and photos, even newspaper articles are stored on Microfiche dating back to November 1893—Carolyn is ready to show you around this informative room. Come check it out, and say hello to Carolyn!
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
4. Police Department
During Youth Appreciation Day, the Emmett Police Department will sponsor a bike rodeo and all participants will receive a free bike helmet.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works has invited concrete and asphalt bids for the Hawthorn project. Excavation of sub-grade has begun.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant has initiated its annual testing and closed-circuit television inspection of its collection system.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Our GIS mapping technician continues to work on new maintenance maps for all city water, sewer, and fiber utilities to continue improving the way we document and track maintenance and repairs.
7. City Clerk
Customers often comment how they haven’t seen a water meter-reader come by in a long time. That’s by design. The city now reads 95% of its water meters electronically. Reading meters now takes only about five hours to complete instead of two technicians walking around for three days.
Soon 100% of the meters will be read electronically as we continue to become more efficient to save water customers money. Increasing efficiencies like this is why the cost of water per cubic foot has not been raised by the city since 2014.