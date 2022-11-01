Fall means falling leaves. If your rain gutters have leaves in them, clean them out. This prevents water from backing up into your eve structure, thus avoiding what could be some expensive repairs.
2. Fire Department
Cooler temperatures mean furnaces are being switched on. Take the time to ensure filters are new and furnaces are working efficiently. Dirty filters and furnaces increase your chance of fire.
3. Library
The Idaho Commission for Libraries has coordinated Let’s Talk About It since 1985. You are invited to our Re-Launch of the book discussion group at the Emmett Public Library with this year’s theme: “Growing Older-Growing Wise”.
Our theme addresses the paradox of aging. Each book in this series speaks to individuals who are part of the growing number of aging Americans as well as their family, friends, and caregivers.
Our first book is Stone Angel with discussion beginning at the library, November 9th at 2p.m. The next 2 books are Tuesdays with Morrie and Antelope Dreams. Join us for a great discussion, light refreshments, and the best part: it’s FREE!
4. Police Department
With winter coming, remember to clear your windows of ice or snow before operating your vehicle.
Idaho Code 49-612 provides, among other things: … (3) No vehicle shall be operated when the windshield and/or windows of the vehicle are coated with ice, snow, sleet, or dust….
5. Public Works Department
With Public Works closing all facilities in the park for winter, we will place porta-potties next to band shell for use.
The Sewer Department is putting its finishing touches on the new sewer main on Seventh Street between Hawthorne and McKinley.
The Road Department will start cutting road section in preparation for asphalt on Seventh Street between Hawthorne and McKinley. Be mindful of workers and their machinery should you drive in this area.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Recently the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency published helpful tips and cyber guidance for small businesses. To check out these tips and additional information go to www.cisa.gov/small-business.
7. City Clerk
Just a reminder: our City Council meetings will be held the 2nd and 3rd Tuesdays in November and December instead of the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays. In January we will resume the regular schedule.
If you would like to join the meetings from the comfort of your home go to www.cityofemmett.org and look for the link.