...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
To increase service in 2023, The Emmett Building and Zoning Department will hire a Front Office Clerk to provide administrative support to the Building and Zoning Director, Office Manager, and Public Works Director. Interested? Go to www.cityofemmett.org, click on “About Us”, and view the job posting. The job application is available on the website.
2. Fire Department
In 2023, this department will continue to highlight home hazards that are often overlooked, and Lithium-ion batteries immediately come to mind. If not used correctly or if damaged, they can catch fire. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for their use and disposal.
If your device uses them, and you notice a strange odor, a change in color, too much heat, a change in shape, leakage, or odd noises, STOP using the device immediately, move it to a safe location, and call 911. Questions? Just call EFD at 208-398-8042 and leave a message. We will get back to within 24 hours and usually sooner.
3. Library
Kick off the New Year by resolving to read at least one book a month. It’s easy to start. Just come in and get our “Best Reads of 2022 list”. It’s still a good list.
Your Emmett Public Library, Idaho’s latest Public Library of the Year is excited for 2023. Watch for new programing and, of course, new books, new movies, new audio CDs, new puzzles and much more. What new things do you want to explore in 2023? Come in, we can help you search.
4. Police Department
In 2023, the Emmett Police Department will continue to partner with the Emmett School district and Gem County Sheriff’s Office to provide the safest environment possible for our public schools, particularly in Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE). We also provide CRASE training to local businesses, day cares, preschools, private schools and citizens.
5. Public Works Department
Public works has been working on the drainage issues that exist on Boise Avenue between 12th and 4th and have plagued this area for decades. Flooding occurs with heavy rains or runoff.
To solve this issue, we begin construction this month to mitigate the potential of flooding in the Boise Avenue zone. Also, with the placement of the Hawthorne lift station, we continue to make piping and electrical connections and intend to connect fiber this month. We expect to be online before February.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
In 2023, we will continue the expansion of the Emmett Fiber Open-Access Broadband Network beyond the current residential pilot program.
We will also continue partnering with Public Works to make progress on our ARPA projects that will bring fiber optics to complete the enhancement of our critical city facilities.
7. City Clerk
The hallmark of the current administration is to figure out ways to be more efficient.
Accordingly, this office in 2023 will expand the walk-up customer service window in order to save wait time and improve our service to the community. Construction begins soon.