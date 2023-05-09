City of Emmett logo

1. Building/Zoning Department

“Street Trees”, aka public trees, include trees growing within the public rights-of-way as well as trees growing in parks and on other public property. The right-of-way is a strip of land set aside for public uses such as streets, alleys, sidewalks and utilities. Rights-of-way widths vary per location.

