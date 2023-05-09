“Street Trees”, aka public trees, include trees growing within the public rights-of-way as well as trees growing in parks and on other public property. The right-of-way is a strip of land set aside for public uses such as streets, alleys, sidewalks and utilities. Rights-of-way widths vary per location.
Class II street trees are all that are allowed in this area. For a list of acceptable trees, please email bsullivan@cityofemmett.org.
2. Fire Department
Electrical Safety Chops: (1) Always plug appliances directly into wall outlets; avoid extension cords. Extension cords are for short-term use. (2) Check power cords. Make sure they are not across doorways or under carpets where they might get pinched or wear out. (3) Have all electrical work done by a certified electrician.
3. Library
This week, let us introduce you to Cammi. She’s been working at the library since June 2022.
Cammi is the Assistant Library Director/Circulation Manager. She oversees patron accounts, swapping old books, checking items in and out, and she also assists with the library activities that we have scheduled for our patrons; for example, the recent “Story Walk in the Park”.
In a nutshell, Cammi helps keep the library running like clockwork.
A ‘fun-fact’ about Cammi — She was born and raised in Alaska, but loves Idaho.
4. Police Department
Personal sale signs, temporary signs posted for the purpose of advertising a yard sale, garage sale, estate sale… shall not be posted for more than 30 days prior to a sale date, shall be removed within 12 hours of the end of sale, shall not be allowed to be posted on any utility pole, light pole, street sign pole or any other city owned property nor shall they be allowed to be posted in the public right-of-way. More restrictions apply. If you have any questions about city code, please contact the Emmett Police Department at 208-365-6055 and ask for Chief Steve O. Kunka.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works completed the new storm drain system on Hawthorne.
Public Works is now installing a new drain on Boise Avenue between 12 Street and Highway 52. This will help control water from accumulating in the roadway, which damages the asphalt.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Through a grant received by the police department, we will install a high-resolution camera to the inside of the bandshell at the city park. It will assist in deterring and resolving vandalism cases and potentially be used in the future to broadcast special events taking place in the bandshell venue.
7. City Clerk
Door-to-door vendors must acquire a city-approved vendor/solicitor license at city hall or on-line.
If residents have a concern about the validity of the “salesman” at the door, ask them for their permit. If they can’t produce one, call dispatch at 208-365-3521 to report it.
But some exceptions exist for schools and churches! For clarification, refer to City Code Title 3, Chapter 3 Section 5, which can be located on our website: www.cityofemmett.org.