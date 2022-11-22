1. Building/Zoning Department
As snow starts to accumulate on sidewalks, remember it is the home or business owners’ responsibility to clear the sidewalk in front of their property.
Failure to do so often results in claims against the property owner when slip-and-falls happen.
2. Fire Department
The Emmett Fire Department continues to clean, service, modify, and decorate the 1932 fire engine as we prepare for the Christmas Parade and driving Santa through Emmett.
3. Library
The library thanks ALL who help make our Fall Fundraiser and Pie Palooza a great success.
We raised funds to help us keep those new books coming in for all to read. We have some great learning activities planned starting the first of the year.
We’re thankful for each and every one of the individuals, businesses and volunteers who helped make this a pie party like no other. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all!
4. Police Department
It’s that time again to license your dog for the upcoming year. City Code requires “every person owning, keeping or harboring any dog over eight (8) weeks old within the city shall, on or before January 1 of each year, make application to the city clerk for a license for the keeping of each dog to be kept within the city.”
Simply purchase your dog license(s) at city hall during normal business hours.
5. Public Works Department
Public works is taking delivery of our new Hawthorne lift station Monday the 21st. Once we have possession, we will verify all elevations and depths for the installation of the lift station.
The Road Department is prepared for a cold and wet winter. Please be patient as we work diligently to clear, sand and maintain roads for your safety. Please contact Public Works at 208-365-9569, ext.7 to report slick or icy roads and intersections.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
An additional layer of security can be added to web accounts is the two-factor authentication.
Beyond entering your password to log in, most often, users receive a text message to their cell phone with a 6-digit code to enter to complete the login process. This way if a password is compromised, wrongdoers will still not be able to log in to the account in questions without the text message code. Most major websites, including banks and social media, have this option available, it simply needs to be turned on.
7. City Clerk
November is free leaf pickup for all City trash customers! You must use PAPER LEAF BAGS, put them within two feet of the street on your normal trash pickup day.