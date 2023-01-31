...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
This time of year, we often have freezing nights and warm days. So, if your rain gutter uses chains as the downspout, make sure to break off the ice each day. Otherwise, the built-up weight from the ice on the chain could cause the rain gutter to be pulled off the house.
2. Fire Department
Clothes dryers can be killers. Recently, EFD responded to a clothes dryer that had ignited clothing. The most common cause of dryer fires is the result of lint build-up in the dryer and exhaust duct. When dryers are not cleaned on a regular basis the lint build-up restricts airflow. You will know when this happens, because it takes longer to dry your clothes. There are companies that inspect dryer vents and clean them if necessary.
3. Library
The library is having Valentine fun! Try going on a “Blind Date” with a book and enter to win a prize! From January 30th through February 14th, you can check out a wrapped book from our display. Every bag includes goodies and a review/name slip to rate your date. Fill out the slip and enter it to win.
Also, save the dates of February 10th and 11th for our “Artist and Author Extravaganza”. Exceptionally talented individuals all in one place, and it’s FREE! See you at the Emmett Public Library!
4. Police Department
Recently, Emmett has experienced a few vehicle burglaries during the early hours of the morning. Please, lock your vehicles when they are not in use, including those occasions you have turned them on to warm up during these cold winter mornings.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
If you hear or see anything suspicious call Gem County Dispatch non-emergency number of 208-365-3521. If there is a burglary in progress, call Dispatch at 911.
5. Public Works Department
Public works is grading the new drain at 10th and Boise Avenue to capture excessive runoff.
Public works is tackling potholes left after our heavy precipitation.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Router and firewall software updates for city systems will be rolled out over the next week. We will schedule rolling updates so as to not affect our public access to Wi-Fi and internet access. Keeping our equipment up to date with current best practices helps ensure the city’s data and records information are protected from bad actors.
7. City Clerk
In the water bills sent out in the first week of January, we included a sheet of “trash over-flow” stickers. If you are a client receiving your bill by e-mail, or if you did not receive your supply in your mailed bill, please visit our office at 501 E. Main Street. We gladly help you here.