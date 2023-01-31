City of Emmett logo

City of Emmett logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


1. Building/Zoning Department

This time of year, we often have freezing nights and warm days. So, if your rain gutter uses chains as the downspout, make sure to break off the ice each day. Otherwise, the built-up weight from the ice on the chain could cause the rain gutter to be pulled off the house.

Recommended for you

Load comments