...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ada,
west central Boise and south central Gem Counties through 730 PM
MDT...
At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Emmett, moving northwest at 60 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Ada,
west central Boise and south central Gem Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Thinking of installing a solar system? Choose a reputable company, certainly one that Better Business Bureau is not familiar with in a bad way, and make sure they obtain a building permit for the installation
2. Fire Department
For Recreational Vehicle safety, remember not to overload the electrical outlets. Using too many electrical applications at the same time can cause a fire. If you happen to be at a camp ground in a forested area, that can cause a giant problem for everyone.
3. Library
When it comes to Summer Reading, the Emmett Public Library is where you want to be! Participate in the summer reading program at Emmett Public Library—and score CASH and other great prizes! You don’t need a library card to participate, but you’ll need one to check out items.
For ALL non-resident summer reading participants this year, we offer a “BONUS LIBRARY CARD”! Sign-up for a 3-month card ($14.77) and get a BONUS month FREE. Last day to register for the program and/or to receive the “BONUS LIBRARY CARD” is June 30th.
Participants can join in an exciting Pen Pal opportunity this year with Ft. Scott Public Library, Ft. Scott, Kansas.
4. Police Department
Chat with the Chiefs at the Black Canyon Brewery on Saturday, June 10th from 11 a.m. to Noon.
The EPD and EFD chiefs will be discussing (1) How and when to contact LE/Fire, (2) What our responses look like, (3) Importance of LE enforcing ordinances, (4) Civil vs Criminal disputes.
The chiefs will also be there to answer YOUR questions.
Note: no alcohol will be served during Chat time, and the Kitchen will open at noon, following Chat time.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works is performing flow testing in our collection system to identify inflow and infiltration areas that tend to mitigate the effectiveness of our wastewater treatment system. Since 2015 we’ve knocked down well over half of the problem.
New lighting has been installed in our City Park for public safety.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Several computer station rotations are underway. Keeping our machines up to date ensures security and productivity enhancements for employees.
Most of our computer rotations are slightly used machines that we refurbish in-house. This saves the city a significant amount of money compared to buying brand-new equipment.
7. City Clerk
Emmett residents often travel during the summer and some worry about having their water shut off for non-payment of the water bill while they’re gone.
Call or visit our office; we will help you get set up with automatic payment. If you want to cancel when you return, just give us a call. It’s easy. We’re here to help. www.cityofemmett.org