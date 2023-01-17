To increase service in 2023, The Emmett Building and Zoning Department will hire a Front Office Clerk to provide administrative support to the Building and Zoning Director, Office Manager, and Public Works Director. Interested? Go to www.cityofemmett.org, click on “About Us”, and view the job posting. The application is available on the website. We will train you.
2. Fire Department
It’s a new year; did you check your smoke detectors? They expire after 10 years. Check the date on the back. If it’s 10 years past the indicated date, replace it! City residents needing help with changing batteries in the detectors, please call the Fire department and leave a message. We will schedule a time to come assist you. Need smoke detectors? Just call EFD at 208-398-8042 and leave a message. We’ll schedule an appointment with you.
3. Library
You might have read “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom; but, have you been involved in a book discussion about it? On Thursday, January 19th at 2 p.m. in the Mary Waters Conference Room, the library will host a scholar-led discussion. Plan to be amazed; and plan on joining us for a cup of tea or coffee while we mingle as book lovers.
Get your copy of “Tuesdays with Morrie” today at the library and come to the discussion on the 19th at 2 p.m.
4. Police Department
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
In 2023, the Emmett Police Department will continue to partner with the Emmett School District and Gem County Sheriff’s Office to provide the safest environment possible for our public schools, particularly the Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE). We also provide CRASE training to local businesses, day cares, preschools, private schools and citizens. Call us at 208-365-6055 to schedule
5. Public Works Department
· Public Works seeks two grants for pedestrian safety: On 12th St. between Johns Ave and Washington and also between Legacy Heights and Substation Rd. More to come.
· The Locust Project has been put on temporary hold while we seek a sidewalk grant allowing for new curb, gutter and sidewalk on both sides of Locust from City Park to Valor Health.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Is the website you’re browsing safe or not? Look for SSL certification, the security standard for websites. It ensures that traffic between your browser and a website is encrypted. Look for “https://” at the beginning of the webpage address rather than “http://”. The “s” is for SECURE!
7. City Clerk
Renew your dog license now. All dogs located within city limits and over eight-weeks old are required to be licensed. Any license not renewed before January 31st will be subject to an additional $5.00 fee upon renewal. If you own more than three (3) dogs over eight-weeks old, a city kennel license is required. Please refer to City Code Section 5, Chapter 2, Article A for additional regulations.