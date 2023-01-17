City of Emmett logo

1. Building/Zoning Department

To increase service in 2023, The Emmett Building and Zoning Department will hire a Front Office Clerk to provide administrative support to the Building and Zoning Director, Office Manager, and Public Works Director. Interested? Go to www.cityofemmett.org, click on “About Us”, and view the job posting. The application is available on the website. We will train you.

