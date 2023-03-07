1. Building/Zoning Department
Irrigation season quickly approaches. Contact your local backflow assembly tester for testing in early spring.
Backflow assemblies require annual testing.
2. Fire Department
The importance of Spring Cleaning for fire safety: A best practice for residents entails testing their home’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Outside the homes, residents need to remove dead leaves and other debris around foundations, decks, porches, and stairs.
3. Library
The library staff is busy planning our summer reading program. New this year is a poster contest open to public, private and home-schooled students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The top 3 entries that reflect the 2023 Summer Reading theme “All Together Now” will have their posters displayed at the library and used in the library summer reading program.
Entries must be submitted to the library at 275 S Hayes Avenue, during open hours, March 20th thru 14th. Please, include child’s name, age, phone & email.
First-place receives $25; second place receives $15 and third place receives $10. Questions? Please call us at 208-365-6057 or library@cityofemmett.org.
4. Police Department
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Between the dates of February 26 and March 11th the Emmett Police Department plans to participate in a Speed/Aggressive Driving Mobilization effort being sponsored by Idaho Transportation Department.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works continues trimming trees throughout town while the wastewater treatment plant prepares the design to build the dredging system for our wastewater treatment ponds.
Idaho DEQ has approved the water system reservoir tank and bidding begins for its construction at the end of March. It’s design gives the city 350,000 gallons of reserve water for distribution.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Emmett will soon be part of a long-haul fiber optic line running from Grangeville to Star. This line constitutes part of the Idaho Regional Optic Network (IRON), bringing a new level of bandwidth to our community and onto the City or Emmett fiber optic system.
Our fiber optics journey continues to produce cost-effective broadband choices and speeds to Emmett. The IRON project is funded by the State Broadband Board.
7. City Clerk
SEWER AVERAGES: Just a reminder that Sewer averages are reviewed annually in April of each year with possible changes affecting the water/sewer billings that are received on May 1st.
Please review your May bill for any changes and if you have any questions contact the Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050 opt#2 and we will be happy to help you.