1. Building/Zoning DepartmentReminder: the public sidewalk in front of your home or business is your responsibility to maintain and to keep clear of all debris, including ice and snow.
Deteriorating or “sinking” sidewalks causing an elevation change of one-half inch need to be repaired to eliminate any trip hazard. You may grind the offending “lip” or replace the section(s) in violation with new sections. Questions? Call the Building Dept. at 208-398-2095.
2. Fire DepartmentThe internet is full of ideas. One that we recently found was refilling disposable 1# propane tanks from a larger non disposable tank. These disposable 1# tanks are NOT meant to be refilled. The valves inside are inadequate for refilling and have a high degree failing when filled a second time.
This operation possesses a significant fire and explosion hazard. Being on the internet
3. LibraryYour Emmett Public Library just received great news. We have been approved for a $53,000 grant for facility improvements by the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The project must be completed between now and 2026. Idaho’s best Public Library in 2022, your Emmett Public Library, will easily meet that standard. We’re already planning with Public Works!
4. Police DepartmentThe new school year approaches quickly. The Emmett Police Department will provide extra patrolling at the school zones for speeding and cross walk violations during school hours when school begins.
Please keep our kids safe by obeying our traffic laws.
5. Public Works DepartmentPublic works has initiated excavating for a new pavilion in the city park. This is being paid for through the Lion’s Club and built by an Eagle Scout.
The Splash Pad is underway and should be ready for concrete on Aug 8th.
6. Systems Administration (IT)Installation of automated water meter reading equipment is wrapping up this week at the water tower.
This equipment will allow for real-time water meter readings that will streamline staff time for the monthly collection of this data.
7. City ClerkThis office continually looks for ways to improve our customer service levels to our citizens.
With our current upgrades you now have the option to pay your water/sewer bill by making a single phone call.
For phone payments call 208-369-9538, have your account Web ID (located on your bill) available plus your credit/debit card information. Quick and Easy, one call that’s all!