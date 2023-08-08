City of Emmett logo

1. Building/Zoning DepartmentReminder: the public sidewalk in front of your home or business is your responsibility to maintain and to keep clear of all debris, including ice and snow.

Deteriorating or “sinking” sidewalks causing an elevation change of one-half inch need to be repaired to eliminate any trip hazard. You may grind the offending “lip” or replace the section(s) in violation with new sections. Questions? Call the Building Dept. at 208-398-2095.

