1. Building/Zoning Department
Cold weather is here and colder weather is on its way. Make sure your foundation vents are closed up to stop the cold air from entering your crawl space and freezing your water lines.
2. Fire Department
HOLIDAY DECORATING SAFETY:
(1) Keep lit candles away from decorations and other combustibles.
(2) Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
(3) Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
(4) Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
(5) Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
(6) Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
(7) Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
3. Library
Did you go on a blind date with a book? Or your stuff, as we celebrated Dr. Seuss’ Birthday? How many books did you read this year? And, how about our Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program? Who had the best cherry pie at the Great Cherry Bake Sale at the library?
Have you used our new locker system to pick up holds? If you don’t know anything about the events mentioned, come to your Emmett Public Library! We are the 2022 Public Library of the Year, nominated and supported by our community, we are proud to serve the Gem Community.
4. Police Department
Tips to keep safe while picking up those last-minute presents:
(1) Avoid driving alone or at night.
(2) Keep all car doors locked and windows closed in or out of your car.
(3) If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area.
(4) Avoid parking next to vans, trucks with camper shells, or cars with tinted windows.
(5) Park as close as you can to your destination and take notice of where you parked.
(6) Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.
5. Public Works Department
The pad has been poured for the Hawthorne lift station. Weather permitting, the lift station will be set Tuesday, December 20th.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Make sure you have anti-virus software installed on your computer and that it is automatically updating. However, keep in mind that no anti-virus can catch all malware; your computer can still be infected. That is why it’s so important to use common sense and be wary of any messages that seem odd or suspicious.
7. City Clerk
All City offices will be closed on Monday, December 26th, in observance of the Christmas Holiday.
During our closure utility payments will still be accepted through our website at www.cityofemmett.org
Or, if you prefer, simply drop off your payment in the night drop located in the parking lot on the South side of the City Hall. May this season fill your homes with warmth and laughter.