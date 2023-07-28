Reminder: the public sidewalk in front of your home or business is your responsibility to maintain and to keep clear of all debris, including ice and snow.
Deteriorating or “sinking” sidewalks causing an elevation change of one-half inch need to be repaired to eliminate any trip hazard. You may grind the offending “lip” or replace the section(s) in violation with new sections. Questions? Call the Building Dept. at 208-398-2095.
2. Fire Department
The internet is full of ideas. One that we recently found was refilling disposable 1# propane tanks from a larger non-disposable tank. These disposable 1# tanks are NOT meant to be refilled. The valves inside are inadequate for refilling and have a high degree failing when filled a second time.
This operation possesses a significant fire and explosion hazard. Being on the internet does not mean its correct or safe.
3. Library
From our State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White, to Alyce Kelley: “I received this lovely note from a good friend of mine and wanted to share it with you …
“We visited my parents yesterday. My dad has been losing his vision the past couple years… it’s become really difficult for him to read lately (and he loves to read). The folks at the Emmett Public Library hooked him up with the Idaho Talking Book Service. What a game changer. He was so excited to show me the player and how the program works with the sending/receiving of cartridges— like a kid with a new toy. -Thanks to you and your team for all you do to provide services like this - definitely a quality-of-life impact.”
Service is how we became Idaho’s Public Library of the Year. We are here to serve you.
4. Police Department
The Emmett Police Department provides a Ride-Along Program for those who are interested in finding out first-hand what it is like to be an Emmett Police Officer. If you’re interested, please pick up a ride waiver at the Emmett Police Department Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5. Public Works Department
Public works is excavating for a new pavilion in the city park. This is being paid for through the Lion’s Club and built by an Eagle Scout.
The Splash Pad is underway and should be ready for concrete on Aug 8th.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Preconstruction plans for joint trench are under way for the Dagger Falls subdivision.
Working with other utilities to install our fiber optics in a coordinated effort ensures that our Dig Once policy is being utilized for efficiency and cost savings.
7. City Clerk
The new on-line payment system is off to a great start.
But here’s a reminder: there is another no-cost option for you. We will set your account for a DIRECT PAYMENT right here in our office for FREE! Contact us for details.