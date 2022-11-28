The Emmett Building, Zoning, and Public Works office are desiring to hire a Front Office Clerk. Interested? Go to www.labor.idaho.gov for the job posting.
2. Fire Department
Some safety tips for the holiday season:
(1) Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heaters
(2) Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters
(3) Never use your oven to heat your home
(4) Always use the correct fuel for fuel burning space heaters
(5) Test smoke alarms at least once a month
(6) Always have a working CO detector is you have a gas fired appliance.
3. Library
The Friends of the Library are sponsoring the Lobby Bazaar, going on now thru Dec 3rd. Don’t miss this opportunity for unique and one of a kind gift items for your special someone or event your attending. Also fresh off the press. The library has gift certificates, it’s a gift that gives all year round and that you can open over and over. See you at the library!
4. Police Department
Top five tips for driving in icy and snowy conditions:
(1) Stay home. Only go out if necessary
(2) If you do drive, drive slowly
(3) Accelerate and decelerate slowly
(4) Remember, it takes longer to slow down on icy roads
(5) Increase your following distance to five to six seconds.
5. Public Works Department
Here’s a reminder: with colder temperatures, lines can freeze in your home or business.
If your water lines are not protected, please close your foundation vents and wrap or cover lines exposed to the elements.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Many residents have numerous devices in their homes that connect to the Internet.
Whether it’s thermostats, gaming consoles, baby monitors, door locks, or your car, ensure you change the default passwords on these devices and enable automatic updating of device software.
7. City Clerk
All business registration, bartender, alcohol, dog licenses and large animal permits through the City of Emmett expired on December 31st, 2022.
One can access most of the applications on the City of Emmett website or simply come visit us at the City Clerk’s Office.