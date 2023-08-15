...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1. Building/Zoning DepartmentWhen hiring a contractor to work on your home or property, make sure they include their contractor registration number on the bid proposal.
All bids are required to include a contractor registration number. Contractors in the State of Idaho are required to be registered with the State of Idaho. Homeowners are exempt from contractor registration.
2. Fire DepartmentWe’re already in the Dog-days of summer, and many have enjoyed their grills. So, it’s time for some maintenance cleanup.
Start with wiping the outside of the grill lid, and side burners and tables. The cooking box also needs to be cleaned, and each one is different, depending on the type of fuel being used.
When cleaning the cooking box, remove excess grease and debris. Grills grates can be cleaned with a wire brush. Always put the grill back together, carefully.
3. Library2023 Summer Reading Program is a wrap and the library would like to share our community’s accomplishments.
295 children registered for our seven-week “All Together Now” reading program. The library offered weekly “Make & Take” projects for all and we partnered with 4-H and great enrichment hands on activities were offered at the library each Tuesday.
277 children participated (93%) and read a total of 242,729 minutes this summer! The library also offered an adult reading program, and 89 participated this year, reading 738 books.
Overall, $680 cash paid out, 95 books given away, 38 reading prizes and five treasure baskets awarded! Reading really does pay-off at the Emmett Public Library!!
4. Police DepartmentVoting for city officials takes place in November. When posting political signs, remember that Idaho code 18-7029 requires permission to be obtained by a person to put up a political sign on any public or private property, real or personal, in the state of Idaho.
5. Public Works DepartmentPublic Works’ Road Department is programming the flashers on 12th and Substation for Carberry’s new school year. Crosswalks will be refreshed with new paint to enhance safety.
The Splash Pad is being prepared for concrete to be poured on 16 August, and the new pavilion will have footings and slab poured. We are excited to have more amenities in our parks and will continue as funding allows to upgrade more in the future.
6. Systems Administration (IT)This week will introduce a major update to our antivirus and email scanning software. Staying up to date on software patches helps ensure protection against data and system breaches.
7. City ClerkThose interested in running for city elective offices, the filing forms and information can be picked up at the Clerk’s office. Candidate filing opens August 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. and closes September 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. The election will be held on 7 November 2023
