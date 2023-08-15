City of Emmett logo

1. Building/Zoning DepartmentWhen hiring a contractor to work on your home or property, make sure they include their contractor registration number on the bid proposal.

All bids are required to include a contractor registration number. Contractors in the State of Idaho are required to be registered with the State of Idaho. Homeowners are exempt from contractor registration.

