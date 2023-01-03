In-home Daycares with up to six children are permitted in the city but they require a special permit through the Emmett Zoning Department. Give us a call at 208-398-2095. We can help.
2. Fire Department
Get rid of your Christmas trees after the holidays, particularly after they have dried out. Dried-out trees constitute a significant fire danger. Do not leave them in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.
3. Library
Your Emmett Public Library thanks everyone for their great support during 2022. Did you know we were named Idaho’s Library of the Year?
Come check us out! We are open M-F (11 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday (11 .m. -3 p.m.). We are anxious to serve you.
4. Police Department
Useful things to know to stay safe:
(1) 27.6% of home burglaries happen when someone is home;
(2) 34% of burglars enter their victim’s home by simply twisting the doorknob of the front door and walking straight in;
(3) 22% come in through the back door.
The “take away”: Keep your doors locked, even when at home to prevent a home invasion incident. Happy New Year!
5. Public Works
Department
Public Works has initiated its Water and Wastewater update with Keller and Associates. This study is funded in part by IDEQ.
The study will give us new information on both of our systems and how we can better utilize them to save our customers money.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Public Wi-Fi is inherently risky. When possible, using your mobile phone’s personal hot spot is a far safer alternative.
However, in cases where you simply have to connect to an unsecured public Wi-Fi network, practice good Internet hygiene. Avoid sensitive activities that require passwords or credit cards.
7. City Clerk
To avoid costly repairs during freezing temperatures, some keep a little drip of water running in a faucet and save the drips in a bucket for other uses, such as indoor plants or pet water and so on.
Even though this may increase water bills slightly, it could save customers from costly plumbing repairs should home water lines freeze. Water is charged at $2.19 per 100 cubic feet (about 750 gallons). Keep in mind, the city is not responsible for repairs on the customer side of the meter.