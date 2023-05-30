Thinking of installing a solar system? Choose a reputable company, certainly one that Better Business Bureau is not familiar with in a bad way, and make sure they obtain a building permit for the installation
2. Fire Department
It’s Grillin’ and Chillin’ time; but to be safe, remember to keep your grill well away from siding and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
Do not use a grill on a porch or balcony.
3. Library
Even though school is getting out for the summer and vacation time is right around the corner, don’t forget all the fun at your Emmett Public Library.
Parents and Grandparents, come in and talk to us about our June thru July summer reading program. Don’t let your young ones fall behind their classmates. Keep their reading skills going through the heat in a cool Library.
4. Police Department
As the temperatures increase, officers become busier with alcohol violations during the summer. We appreciate those who dial 911 when they see what they believe to be a drunk driver.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Consider these signs to help you spot an impaired driver: Quick acceleration or deceleration; Tailgating, Weaving or zig-zagging across the road; Driving anywhere other than on a road designated for vehicles; Almost striking an object, curb, or vehicle; Stopping without cause or erratic braking; Drifting in and out of traffic lanes.
5. Public Works Department
Moffett Avenue sewer services have been installed and the road is now opened. Please excuse the progress we are making in fixing things that need fixing, and any inconvenience it caused.
The wastewater treatment plant has installed a bio bag system and we’re performing daily tests. These bags will help us remove solids from our system, thus making EPA compliance easier.
We are updating new water meter GIS collection data to continuously improve our infrastructure documentation. This administration keeps working on efficiencies to save your tax dollars.
7. City Clerk
FILLING POOLS: The weather is getting nicer and school is out. Here are some facts in filling your back yard swimming pools. RUMOR: the city will come fill your pool with our water truck. This is a complete fabrication!! FACT: When filling your pool using city water, the charge will be $2.19 per 100 cubic feet of water used. This has remained constant since 2015. There have been no increases under the current administration. Don’t be surprised; calculate accordingly.