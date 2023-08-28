City of Emmett logo

1. Building/Zoning DepartmentWhen calling for information on a building project or zoning, if you are located in the city limits, please call 208-365-9569. If you are located outside of the city limits in Gem County, please call 208-365-5144 for Gem County Development Services.

2. Fire DepartmentThe wildfire season is not over, and most wildfires are caused by people being careless while enjoying the outdoors.

