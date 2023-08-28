1. Building/Zoning DepartmentWhen calling for information on a building project or zoning, if you are located in the city limits, please call 208-365-9569. If you are located outside of the city limits in Gem County, please call 208-365-5144 for Gem County Development Services.
2. Fire DepartmentThe wildfire season is not over, and most wildfires are caused by people being careless while enjoying the outdoors.
Tips to remember:
Never use gasoline or other flammable/combustible liquids to start a camp fire.
Always have a hose, bucket of water, or shovel and dirt or sand nearby to put out the fire. Make sure to put it completely out before leaving the site. Smokey used to say, “Drown it, then stir!” In the 21st century, it has become: drown it, stir it, and feel it.
3. LibraryThe library is busy planning new programs this fall for children, including, the well-loved one scheduled.
Check out our website: www.cityofemmett.org/library for our program listings. You will find Lego Club, Tween & Teen activities, and Skill Starters.
Come get involved in all the fun learning! Remember, September is National Library Card month. Stop in and renew or get your library card to unlock knowledge, win prizes, and experience the atmosphere of The Emmett Public Library, the “Heart of the Community”!
4. Police DepartmentFor safety, please keep your sidewalks clear of debris. Our city code requires it.
ECC, Sec. 7-1A-5. — Sidewalk obstructions. A. Unlawful accumulation and obstructions. The accumulation of snow, ice, dirt, rubbish and obstructions upon the sidewalks of the city is hereby declared to be a nuisance.
5. Public Works Department• Public Works is grading the area around the new splash pad and pavilion.
• Road Department continues painting crosswalks in curbs throughout town.
6. Systems Administration (IT)Our department will begin working with the other city departments to roll out a multi-factor authentication plan for use on our most critical systems like email and digital file storage.
This added layer of security thwarts almost all attempts from bad actors to gain access to these critical systems.
7. City ClerkThe Clerk’s office is continuing to look for ways to make processes more efficient and convenient for our citizens. In the next month we will implement a more efficient process in reading water meters and the data entry that is involved. Our staff is currently set to take training on this new feature, stay tuned — more information to come in the near future!
Looking for these efficiencies has meant your water rates have stayed the same since 2015. No other city of comparable size in our region can say that.