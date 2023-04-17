For those thinking about installing a solar system on your house, solar panels require a city building permit and an electrical permit through the State of Idaho. Make sure your contractor has both before allowing a solar install.
2. Fire Department
Reminder: The Emmett Fire Department provides the expertise for the proper installation of a child’s car seat.
We have three trained car-seat technicians to assist you. If your child doesn’t have a car seat, or has outgrown the one you have, we’ll provide one. Please call 208-398-8042 for an appointment, and we will fix you up.
3. Library
National Library Week is April 23-29. This year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story.” Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print books, to audiobooks, or eBooks, and more.
Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, Storytime, Make-n-Mingle crafting classes, and lectures.
Your Emmett Public Library has partnered with the Friends of the library this year to offer a fun “Get Booked” program. Come find out what it’s all about at the “Best Public Library in Idaho”.
4. Police Department
During Youth Appreciation Day, the Emmett Police Department will sponsor a bike rodeo and all participants will receive a free bike helmet.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works is completing work on the new water main and services on Hawthorne.
Alleys are being re-graded throughout the city during the next 30 days. Please move all of your property and equipment out of your alley’s right-of-way to allow Public Works to properly grade it.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Quarterly server maintenance has arrived. We ensure the completion of all security patches and software updates, which provides for greater data integrity and security. We also schedule these updates at times that do not impact services at the library or other city facilities.
Mayor Petrie’s policy has us looking for ways to save tax payer’s dollars. Recently, our monthly cost for internet connections dropped from $1,100 per month to around $300, a substantial savings.
Also, because of the partnerships with our different internet providers that utilize our fiber, we get backup internet connections at no cost as part of the contract with them. Win, win!
7. City Clerk
If your business is located within the city limits, City Code 3-7-1 requires the registration of your business.
You can obtain the necessary form by going to our website www.cityofemmett.org or by stopping by the City Clerk’s office at 501 E. Main Street.
Failure to register or renew is a violation of the code. We can help you register. It’s easy and inexpensive.