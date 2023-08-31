Winter is coming. Homeowners should have their heating systems serviced by a qualified HVAC technician before the system is needed for use.
2. Fire Department
Fire Hydrants are an important factor in fire suppression. Residents with hydrants need to keep the area around fire hydrants free of obstacles. Nothing can be within 36” in any direction of the hydrant to include landscaping.
If you are a resident with a hydrant on your property, please clear everything away from it and make sure that it is visible from all directions. You could be a life saver by doing so.
3. Library
The Emmett Public Library announces its participation in the First Books Program this year with our Gem County Head Start. As 1 of the 44 libraries in Idaho, the library will increase access to books for these children by giving them each a free book each month throughout the school year.
This increases literacy and knowledge of its importance for the whole family. Did you know that children who are read to at least 3 times a week by a family member are almost twice as likely to score in the top 25% in reading compared to children who are not!
Libraries strengthen communities through partnerships like these and through sponsorship from the Read to Me program via The Idaho Commission for Libraries. Come see us.
4. Police Department
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
For safety, please keep your sidewalks clear of debris. Our city code requires it.
ECC, Sec. 7-1A-5. - Sidewalk obstructions. A. Unlawful accumulation and obstructions. The accumulation of snow, ice, dirt, rubbish and obstructions upon the sidewalks of the city is hereby declared to be a nuisance.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works is doing prep-work for remodeling in the Clerk’s office and repairs to the Council Room.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
The upgrading of lock installations at some of our critical water facilities is under way. Changing out from a standard lock and key to a monitored key pad lock will allow for logged accountability of persons entering these critical facilities.
We always look for ways to improve security through technology at these sites.
7. City Clerk
The Clerk’s office is continuing to look for ways to make processes more efficient and convenient for our citizens. In the next month we will implement a more efficient process in reading water meters and the data entry that is involved. Our staff is currently set to take training on this new feature, stay tuned – more information to come in the near future!
Looking for these efficiencies has meant your water rates have stayed the same since 2015. No other city of comparable size in our region can say that.