The city requires a permit to construct a fence on your property and there exists a basic policy reason for the requirement. The city needs to review the access to the water meter and to make sure vision obstructions do not exist at driveways, streets and alleys. This wasn’t always so, but the intent is to keep Emmett one of the safest cities in Idaho.
2. Fire Department
The Emmett Fire Department exercises two proactive programs. EFD provides smoke detectors for home owners who need them and lack the ability to acquire them. As an adjunct to that program, EFD will also come to your home and check smoke detectors and replace batteries, if needed. The second program will be discussed next week.
3. Library
We celebrate Dr Seuss this week! We are hosting a fun “Spirit Week”! Wednesday is Green Eggs and Cloths Day-so wear something Green, it is also First Wednesday at the library with our craft corner 3-5pm. Thursday is Fox in Socks Day, so wear crazy socks. Friday is If I Ran the Zoo, so wear something with paw print, maybe your Huskey Blue Shirt.
Finally, not to be missed: Saturday is our Dr. Seuss Strut, visit the library and get the Strut instruction for prizes and giveaways at the library and many downtown businesses. It’s going to be a Seuss-tastic week, join us!
4. Police Department
If you have any complaints about barking dogs, broken-down vehicles, road and/or sidewalk obstructions and/or accumulation of weeds or rubbish, please contact the non-emergency Gem County Dispatch at 208-365-3521,
Inform the dispatcher of the complaint and an officer will respond as soon as practicable.
5. Public Works Department
Both the city and Idaho Power’s contract arborist continue trimming trees in the city, particularly those that can cause problems with power lines. Please watch for all of these trucks. We wish to complete the trimming projects with us a little interruption to local traffic as possible.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
Emmett will soon be part of a long-haul fiber optic line running from Grangeville to Star. This line constitutes part of the Idaho Regional Optic Network (IRON), bringing a new level of bandwidth to our community and onto the City or Emmett fiber optic system.
Our fiber optics journey continues to produce cost-effective broadband choices and speeds to Emmett. The IRON project is funded by the State Broadband Board.
7. City Clerk
SEWER AVERAGES: Just a reminder that Sewer averages are reviewed annually in April of each year with possible changes affecting the water/sewer billings that are received on May 1st.
Please review your May bill for any changes and if you have any questions contact the Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050 opt#2 and we will be happy to help you.