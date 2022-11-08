1. Building/Zoning Department
Fall means falling leaves. If your rain gutters have leaves in them, clean them out. This prevents water from backing up into your eve structure, thus avoiding what could be some expensive repairs.
2. Fire Department
Chicken coop safety is a real thing this time of year.
(1) Make sure that heat lamps are properly secured. This will keep them from being knocked over.
(2) Keep heat lamps away from anything that can burn. (3) Brush cobwebs and dust from light fixtures and outlets, often. (4) Choose electrical equipment designed for ag or commercial use.
3. Library
We celebrate Idaho Family Reading Week, through November 12th with the theme: “Wild Wonders”. Think wildlife, conservation and animal adaptations.
Through this great program, we intend to accomplish the following with prizes and fun:
(1) To emphasize the importance of daily family/caregiver reading time and its support of early childhood literacy;
(2) To connect families/caregivers of young children with the early literacy resources at their library; (3) to explore all the resources we have available to help them prepare their child for school success; (4) to help every family/caregiver obtain a public library card.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
4. Police Department
In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the City of Emmett Police Department collected over 25 pounds of prescription drugs during DEA’s “Drug Take Back Day” held on Saturday, October 29th at the Emmett Police Department.
Over the last six months, the Emmett Police Department has collected a total of 301 pounds of prescription drugs. Aren’t you glad that didn’t go down the toilet…or worse?
5. Public Works Department
· Public Works continues its efforts to keep fallen leaves picked up from our streets throughout town. Remember, home owners must bag leaves on their property and not blow them into the streets. Leaves in the streets tend to plug our storm drains, which can cause private property to be flooded.
· Flow monitoring starts on November 9th. City staff will work with our city engineers to capture the sewer flows in all major sewer. Please be courteous and safe to staff working in the streets.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
With assistance from Public Works, we will pull fiber optic cable into the cemetery office this week. This allows for the deployment of more security cameras to deter vandalism…it’s a real thing.
7. City Clerk
City Council meetings will be held the 2nd and 3rd Tuesdays in November and December instead of the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays. In January we will resume the regular schedule. If you would like to join the meetings from the comfort of your home go to www.cityofemmett.org and look for the link.