There are many obstacles to overcome when building a fence: sight triangles at intersections and driveways, fire hydrant clearance, water meters, and height restrictions, just to name a few.
Since building a new fence requires a building permit, city staff will perform a site visit to address any of the issues and more when you decide to make that improvement.
2. Fire Department
For Recreational Vehicle safety, remember not to overload the electrical outlets. Using too many electrical applications at the same time can cause a fire. If you happen to be at a camp ground in a forested area, that can cause a giant problem for everyone.
3. Library
The Summer Slide, also known as the learning loss that students experience over the course of the summer months, is lurking around the corner.
But there is good news! Basic skills aren’t that hard to maintain during the summer when families use the library. One of the ways to keep kids engaged in reading over the summer is to get them enrolled in the Emmett Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
This year’s theme is “All Together Now”. You child will get weekly projects involving reading challenges. Participants also have an opportunity to win prizes! The program is free and helps your student avoid the summer slide. Register today to start reading and stop sliding!
4. Police Department
Cherry Festival is upon us once again. First, Second and Third Streets near the city park will be temporarily marked one way in opposing order so the area can handle the traffic and parking while still allowing for efficient emergency vehicle passage.
Avoid the park area in your vehicle if you can. Walk there, if you can. And above all, drive slowly in the area so you can stop for pedestrians in cross walks and at unmarked intersections.
5. Public Works Department
Public Works prepares for the large influx of people coming in for cherry festival by painting curbs and crosswalks.
As the air warms, the waste water treatment plant is applying chemicals to keep sewer odors confined as best we can to the plant area.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
We have our technology equipment in the park prepped and ready for the Cherry Festival.
Our robust fiber optics and Wi-Fi help to offload the slow and congested cellular networks for everyone that visits the park during the festival. Thousands of connections hit our guest network and provide the bandwidth needed for people to stay connected and share their experiences.
7. City Clerk
Emmett residents often travel during the summer and some worry about having their water shut off for non-payment of the water bill while they’re gone.
Call or visit our office; we will help you get set up with automatic payment. If you want to cancel when you return, just give us a call. It’s easy. We’re here to help. www.cityofemmett.org