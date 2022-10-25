1. Building/Zoning Department
The Emmett Building and Zoning Department has received several phone calls about living in recreation vehicles and camp trailers.
The City of Emmett does NOT allow living in a recreation vehicle or a camp trailer UNLESS it is in an established RV park.
2. Fire Department
Cooler temperatures mean furnaces are being switched on. Take the time to ensure filters are new and furnaces are working efficiently. Dirty filters and furnaces increase your chance of fire.
3. Library
Our “Friends of the Library” have had a productive year, including several successful fund raisers: the popular Cherry festival book sale, the great Christmas Lobby Bazaar and, finally, the Book Tasting event that completed the 2022 fiscal year.
From this, the Friends donated $6,788.16 to the library, which supports our programs and collection needs. And lest I forget, the Friends gave us 2,640 volunteers hours of service for the library! What wonderful friends the Friends have turned out to be!!
4. Police Department
Here are some safety tips designed to make Halloween a safer night for all concerned:
1. Creative costumes are great, but make them safe; your kiddo must be able to see and to be seen.
2. Cross the street at corners or crosswalks; obey any traffic signals. If it’s dark, have a flashlight.
3. Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, when crossing the street.
4. Always walk on sidewalks or paths when available. Keep out of the streets, except to cross.
5. Slow down and stay alert.
{span}Consider attending the Spookie Boo Family Night at the Gem County Recovery Community Center, 115 S. McKinley, (across from Court House) 6-9 p.m., Halloween Night. Kid and Family Friendly, not scary, preferred ages 1 to 10 and all special needs kids regardless of age.{/span}
5. Public Works Department
As Public Works winterizes all city facilities, please remember that the restrooms in the city park will be shut down by the end of October to open in the spring.
The Water Department is exercising all valves and insulating meters that do not meet the standard depths within the city to determine their potential for freezing.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
As part of our ongoing maintenance and operations for our fiber optic system, installation of fiber optic attenuator modules will begin next week on several of our pieces of network routing and switching equipment.
7. City Clerk
FALL LEAF COLLECTION. November is free leaf pickup for all City trash customers.
Disposable (paper) leaf bags can be purchased at any local hardware store, ONLY PAPER BAGS will be accepted — plastic bags, boxes or cans WILL NOT BE picked up.
Locate your bags within one or two feet of the street, alley or roadway on your normal pickup day. Your normal garbage will be picked up first then later in the day, another truck will come by and pick up the leaf bags which are recycled into compost.