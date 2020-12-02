The generosity that marks the Thanksgiving season in Emmett is just the prelude to the weeks that follow as Gem County rolls out the red carpet for Santa and all things Christmas.
While many of the more densely crowded events have been curtailed this season, a wide variety of physically distanced versions are still being offered and the “giving season” doesn’t appear to be stymied at all.
Christmas “Odd Trio” coming by stealth
On a couple of occasions, between Dec. 14 and 19, Santa Claus is going to be taking a break from his North Pole duties to help create an alternative holiday parade in Emmett. Sometime between 6 and 8 p.m. on a couple of those nights, the jolly one will be joined by the unlikely pair of Mr. Grinch and Buddy the Elf.
The rather mismatched trio will be cruising through Emmett streets, not in a sleigh, but in the classic ride of the Emmett Fire Department’s antique fire truck. Exact time tables and routes are currently classified but public records requests have been filed and hopefully will provide more information for the Dec. 9 edition of the Messenger Index.
Anonymous sources indicate that the threesome will be showering kids with candy during their stealthy night visits to many neighborhoods.
Candy Cane Lane shopping for kids
Kids will have the opportunity to go shopping for their family members again this Christmas thanks to the efforts of the Gem County Recovery Community Center volunteers. The annual Candy Cane Lane will be open Friday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each child, for only $5, will be able to shop through the thousands of dollars of new gift items that have been either donated or purchased by GCRCC volunteers. The items will be arranged for shopping in donated space at 117 N. Hays Street, next to the Lily Pad Laundromat. It doesn’t matter how many household members the child wants to shop for, the single admission cost will cover all items selected. Special elves will be on hand to assist the shopping efforts to allow kids to play Santa on their own terms.
Gifts needed for Patriot Center
Each year the community has been generous in helping provide Christmas gifts for the students at the Patriot Center. The following is a list of items being requested for this year. Items can be dropped off at the Messenger Index through Dec. 18.
Clothes — Boys/Men’s
Socks, Briefs and Boxers, Jeans, Slacks, Polo’s, T-shirts, Sweaters, Hoodies and Coats
Hygiene
Shampoo, Body Wash, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Bar Soap, Deodorant.
Other Items
Playing Cards, Boardgames, Pens/Pencils, Markers. Color pencils, Crayons, Glue/Glue Sticks, Notebooks, Loose leaf paper, Movies-No Rate “R”, Candy. Football, Basketbal, 4 Square ball, Frisbee, Soccer ball, Jump rope, Baseball equipment, Cones.