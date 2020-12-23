Where does one start to recap the 2020 Christmas Cheer Basket Program?
Do you look at the amazing volunteers who made the needs of the program a priority in their life?
Add the incredible community who stepped up and gave and gave and gave some more?
Then see everyone meet and overcome the challenges presented in a pandemic world?
Or …
Is it in a simple tear-filled “Thank you” from someone who didn’t think they would have food on their Christmas table or toys for their children?
Or …
In a number of other unspoken looks when hugs are out of bounds?
The basic numbers do not convey the enormous emotion and hard work that went into gathering, inventorying and assembling each box of food and each bag of toys.
Consider how much food your family buys for just a basic Christmas dinner and multiply that by 340 families.
Think about organizing toys for 363 Gem County children.
Realize how many businesses gave space to collect items needed and the people who picked up all these donations.
Add in the miles driven throughout Gem County, to the U.S. Marine Corps, to Boise and Caldwell.
Look back to the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, easily the busiest day of the year for any program organized by the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition. The Friendship Pantry gave food to 187 families, 50% more than a normal week. The Friendship Dinner gave a meal to 325 people, double a normal week. At the same time turkeys were given to 305 families.
Know meetings about this program began in August.
Telephone calls began in May with a simple question, “Do you think this COVID thing will still be around this winter?”
Over the last few months, lists were made … lists were checked twice … thrice and then once more again.
Emails flew like turkeys scatter.
Telephone lines burned like a roaring fireplace on Christmas Eve.
But, when you add in the smiles, tears and thank yous given as these boxes of food or bags of toys were placed gently into a person’s car, the aching back, cold feet and sleepless nights melt away like a snow on a bright morning.
In a world that is so divided, it was wonderful to see so many work together to help our families, friends and neighbors.
The EVFC board of directors have a simple comment, “We love and thank our community for all of their support, none of what we do could be done without THEM. It is in fact THEM that makes US.”
Thank you Gem County for making this the most wonderful time of the year when peace and hope reign supreme.
Merry Christmas to all!