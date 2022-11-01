Can you help Christmas Cheer help others?
With fall comes a lot of work for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.
Over the next few weeks our lives will be filled with the joy of the Christmas Cheer Basket program.
Again, under the coordination of Anna, we are anticipating more requests for food (meat at Thanksgiving and food at Christmas) and toys. We are a Toys For Tots sponsor.
This will include Giving Trees at participating businesses. If you would like your business to participate, contact Karen at 208-365-8083.
If you are able to help with any part of this program, contact Anna at 208- 602-5049.
Dates to Note:
All those requesting food or toys must fill out an application. These are available at the weekly Friendship Dinner, WICAP and on our Facebook page. Please note the dates to return the application. We want to ensure every family in our Gem Community has food for Christmas and toys for their children.
Once again we are partnering with Albertsons on the Turkey Buck and Santa Buck donations from customers.
Nov. 1-4: Giving Trees go up in local businesses.
Nov. 15: Deadline to return applications for Thanksgiving meat and Toys For Tots.
Nov. 18 & 19: Fill the Fire Truck and Stuff the Ambulance food and toy drive at Albertsons and BiMart.
Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Tuesday is easily the busiest day of the year for the dinner and pantry. Both of these programs could easily provide food for twice the number of families as normal.
The pantry can use help in assembling boxes and carrying them to client’s vehicles from 3:15-6 p.m. To help call Daniel at 208.369.7915.
The dinner can use help in cooking turkeys before the meal and bringing them in hot and ready to serve as well as providing homemade desserts and salads. Of course, on Tuesday, from 2-8 pm help is needed with the actual meal, serving, waiting tables, cleaning and more. Contact by phone or text Kim at 208.794.1263.
At the same time, Thanksgiving meat will be distributed 3-6 pm.
All at 719 S. Johns Ave. (the senior center).
Nov. 29: Deadline to return applications for Christmas food / toys.
Dec. 3: Assemble boxes of food for hundreds of our families, neighbors and friends.
Dec. 10: Drive-by distribution food and toys to families.
Dec. 25: Celebrate Christmas with our own families and friends.
Did you know the EVFC has an AmazonSmile account? For those of you who use Amazon for some purchases, consider adding the EVFC to your charity donation.
Other Programs
Friendship Coalition pantry & dinner are offered each Tuesday at 719 S. Johns Ave. The pantry is open to low income from 3:15 to 6 p.m. Dinner is offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 208.369.7915 or email emmettfriendship@gmail.com.