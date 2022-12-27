It takes a lot of elves to pull off the annual Christmas Cheer distribution Saturdays. Volunteers help fill literally hundreds of cars with food and gifts for Gem County families on Sat. Dec. 10. Use of space for sorting, assembling and distribution was provided by Mitchell Industrial Park.
Christmas Cheer requires many days of volunteers to first collect the donated items, then to distribute the food into family sized allotments that are then paired with the Toys for Tots requests all prior to the full day of distribution.
submitted photos
Rooms of food and toy items are arranged in an assembly line operation that allows volunteers to meet the specific needs of each of the families being served.
submitted photo
Sacks of Idaho Potatoes provide a staple for each home’s Christmas dinner.
submitted photo
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Kids check out some of the gift items to be distributed with Christmas Cheer boxes this year.
submitted photo
Volunteers of all ages help distribute the Christmas Cheer.
This year’s Gem Community Christmas Cheer program helped hundreds of our neighbors, friends and families, both with food and toys.
A total of 347 families signed up to receive a box of food at Christmas; 159 families signed up to receive toys for their children, 112 through the US Marine Corps Toys For Tots program.
Volunteers came out to help, donating hundreds of hours. Some volunteers stood in the cold collecting food or toys. Businesses displayed a Giving Tree with ornaments for a specific need of food or a toy. Other people spent hours making lists of what was on hand and items that needed to be purchased. Donations of money helped fill all the needs. Some people sorted through the toys to fill bags for specific Gem Community children. Still more people spent hours filling boxes with food for the families. And countless other people spent their time ensuring everything was running smoothly.
In addition to the fabulous business support from this community, another source of strong support came from the teens and young adults. Many youth groups held food drives, sorted and moved cans of food or helped distribute the food in temperatures in the 30s. Special holiday programs also gathered food and toys for the program.
All families who signed up for food also received a gift card to Albertsons thanks to the generosity of those who donated money to the Turkey Bucks or Santa Bucks program.
“Once again, our fabulous community has stepped up to help us give the ‘Gift of Hope,’” Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition President Daniel Brice said. “We hope everyone celebrated a wonderful Christmas and all have a happy New Year.”
This year proved our community is still behind the founding philosophy of Christmas Cheer Baskets established in 1964, helping a handful of families. The program is designed for all community groups to work together to serve as many people as possible and reduce duplication of resources. In 2010, the EVFC was asked to administer the program. The previous year, the program served 84 families. The need has certainly increased thanks to the giving hearts and hands of the Gem Community.