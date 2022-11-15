...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Looking for some new to you Christmas decorations or some amazing gift items for this holiday. The Friends of the Emmett Library will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 17. The bazaar will continue until Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
The tables in the main library will be open during all library regular hours during that time. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11-3 on Saturdays)
We will add new items daily as space opens up. We have a wonderful collection of lightly used Christmas decorations and many new and used gift items. We have some beautiful dolls by Judy Belle and Elke Hutchens. Check them out as they are truly exquisite items.
All of the funds raised are used for library needs. The Friends purchased a new printer this year as well as monies that helped with the new service patio. Our library was chosen Idaho Library of the Year this year. A tremendous honor for our wonderful and very hardworking library staff. Be sure to congratulate them when you stop by.
Thank you Emmett for your terrific support for our library.