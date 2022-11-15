Emmett Library Christmas Bazaar

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Looking for some new to you Christmas decorations or some amazing gift items for this holiday. The Friends of the Emmett Library will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 17. The bazaar will continue until Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

The tables in the main library will be open during all library regular hours during that time. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11-3 on Saturdays)

Recommended for you

Load comments