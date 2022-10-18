ABOVE: Those passing the Emmett Fire Department Open House on Saturday were given the opportunity to “fill the boot” and also invited to join the Chili Feed at the Emmett station. ABOVE RIGHT: Emmett Fire Chief Curt Christensen gets the “Cook Off Champion” apron tied on after winning a tie breaker to resolve a fierce competition. RIGHT: An Emmett Fire Department volunteers explains some of the tools that are carried on EFD trucks to a family during the Saturday open house.`
Sparky entertained the kids as part of the Emmett Fire Department Open House.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Emmett Fire Chief Curt Christensen gets the “Cook Off Champion” apron tied on after winning a tie breaker to resolve a fierce competition.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Fire Department Open House included a raffle and silent auction to raise funds for the burn out fund and an Emmett Fire initiative to reduce carcinogen exposure to its volunteer firefighters.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
Del Gray / Messenger Index
An Emmett Fire Department volunteers explains some of the tools that are carried on EFD trucks to a family during the Saturday open house.`
The Emmett Fire Department hosted an open-house and chili cook-off on Saturday and a record number of local residents dropped by to take part. Fire Department volunteers showed off some of the features of their fire trucks and even conducted a brief “fill the boot” campaign with motorists on Washington Ave.
The annual fundraising event focused its efforts on enhancing the local burn out fund and providing funds to upgrade ventilation systems at the firehouse to lower the risk of exposure to carcinogens. Firefighting has some occupational hazards that can increase exposure to cancer causing agents, including exhaust fumes from the engines of the fire trucks.
As part of the open house, a silent auction and a series of raffles were conducted. Chili and hotdogs were served for a donation and a “Chili Cookoff” was conducted that saw Fire Chief Curt Christensen regain his title apron via a tie-breaker.