The Emmett Fire Department hosted an open-house and chili cook-off on Saturday and a record number of local residents dropped by to take part. Fire Department volunteers showed off some of the features of their fire trucks and even conducted a brief “fill the boot” campaign with motorists on Washington Ave.

The annual fundraising event focused its efforts on enhancing the local burn out fund and providing funds to upgrade ventilation systems at the firehouse to lower the risk of exposure to carcinogens. Firefighting has some occupational hazards that can increase exposure to cancer causing agents, including exhaust fumes from the engines of the fire trucks.

