'Chance' of a lifetime for local competitor

Conner Ann Clark is a small town girl with dreams, big dreams as a matter of fact. At just 20-years-old she is an aspiring event rider competing in the Northwest.
“I have been riding since I was six-years-old,” said Clark. “Horses have always taken priority in my life; even school work was done in the barn. I have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to ride a wide range of horses, and it is my goal to make it to the top levels of competition.”
Clark is currently riding “Second ‘Chance’ McFly,” her OTTB rescue. He is a 13 year old, 16.1hh, bay gelding with a heart of gold and a passion for eventing.
“In the few years I have had the opportunity to ride and train Chance, we have grown into quite the team. Last year we competed in numerous events in different states.”
Their biggest accomplishment for Clark thus far was winning the 2018 American Eventing Championships opportunity class in Colorado. Last year they moved into the Open Division at Training level, this year they are hoping to hit a prelim with a 2goal this spring.
“I have had the opportunity to train with Hawley Bennett, a two time Canadian Olympic rider, a World Team Silver Medalist, and a 5Event rider a few times this year,” said Clark. “My horse and I have grown into a whole new partnership. After riding with Bennett my goals have changed for the better.”
Bennett sees the potential Clark has and has offered the young rider an opportunity of a lifetime; to spend this winter with her in Ocala, Florida at Buck Davidsons farm.
“Making the trek to Florida is expensive, horse care, board, and lesson prices are extremely high. This opportunity is not only a huge door opener for me, but the knowledge I will gain from the trip will help mold me into a better rider, instructor, and coach.”
Clark is hosting a silent auction dinner to fundraise for the journey ahead.
The silent auction dinner will be held at Dynamic Duo Equestrian in Emmett on October 10, 2020. The dinner and silent auction event is $25 per person. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
If you are interested in the dinner please fill out your information at http://evite.me/KxhwNvv32v.
If you can not attend and would like to help in this incredible opportunity Clark has set up a GoFundMe me page at https://tinyurl.com/y4m32x27.