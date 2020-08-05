If you haven’t been to the Emmett Farmers Market lately, you need to come see us especially on Wednesday August 5 as that is when we will be celebrating Idaho Farmers Market Week from 3 to 6 pm; a Farmers Market pin, a market shopping bag, and ice-cold lemonade will be available. The Idaho Farmers Market week is the time to celebrate the important role that farmers markets play in Idaho’s food system.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic we have been doing our part to bring people together safely while offering access to local fresh fruits and vegetables. Farmers Markets are essential businesses, the pandemic has made it clear that local food systems with short supply chains are resilient and dependable in making food available to our community.
We adapted quickly to implement physical distancing by spacing vendors 10 ft apart, having multiple hand-washing stations available for customer and vendor use, asking customers to stay 6 ft apart, and encouraging individuals to wear masks. We want our customers and vendors to feel safe while offering fresh fruits and vegetables for sale as well as baked goods, salsa, smoked ribs, handcrafts, and more.
As a reminder, this is the first year that the Emmett Farmers Market is able to accept EBT/SNAP benefits which increases access to and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families, which also supports area farmers, and stimulates economies. Go to the market manager’s booth first to get tokens to use at a vendor’s booth. When preparing to buy produce or other foods, be sure to ask the vendor first if they will accept the tokens as some may not take them.
Every week more and more fruits and vegetables are available for sale such as: sweet corn, tomatoes, berries, peaches, summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, melons, peppers, and lots more. Also be sure to come get face masks and neck coolers to keep safe and cool during the hottest month of the year. You will also find jewelry, doll clothes hand crocheted items, blankets, t-shirts, bibs, hats for kids, plants, paintings, taro card reading, flowers, soaps, and much more. Additionally, you will find assorted baked goods, smoked meats, salsa, jams and jellies and other yummy treats.
The Emmett Farmers Market in Blaser Park is open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm every Saturday, rain, or shine, through October. For more information you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, email: emmettfarmersmarket@gmail.com, call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459.