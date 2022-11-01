If you are “Thinking Snow” right about now, you are well behind the folks at Bogus Basin. The non-profit recreation area above Boise announced last week a comprehensive list of capital projects completed over the summer. The sweeping range of enhancements targeted to enhance the guest experience on the mountain includes new runs, expanded beginner terrain, RFID technology, increased night lighting, and beefed-up snowmaking.
“Our team accomplished a lot over the summer, and we are excited to celebrate Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary year.” said Brad Wilson, General Manager. “As a non-profit, earnings go back into the operation for the benefit of our guests, not to outside investors. The ongoing support of our community is awesome, allowing us to fulfill our mission to provide constantly improving affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation and education.”
Some of Bogus Basin 22-23 Winter Season Capital Improvements:
Slope Improvements
Beginner Terrain
Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened and improved from top to bottom, fostering a smooth learning progression. These include Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine. The lower section of Sunshine has been regraded, making it much more beginner friendly.
“These improvements enhance the progression for beginners from Coach to much longer beginner trails on the Morningstar and Bitterroot lifts. This will be a profound change for our guests and Ski and Snowboard School students” said T.J. Kauth, Director, Ski & Snowboard School.
Night Lighting
Bogus Basin has significantly expanded its night lighting, doubling the number of lighted trails off the Superior Express lift to include Superior and Sunbeam. Lights have also been added along the newly widened and regraded Sunshine Trail. The total number of lit acres is now approximately 200.
New Runs
Two new named trails on the front side of the mountain offer eleven acres of intermediate/advanced riding, most of which can be groomed. Independence is a wide intermediate trail; Blackbird is a wide, open, advanced trail. These new runs provide return access to the base area from the backside of the mountain off Cabin Traverse.
Technology Upgrades
The introduction of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) ticketing technology at Bogus Basin allows guests to access the lifts, hands-free, through Axess Smart Gates with their season pass or lift ticket in the pocket of their jacket.
RFID lift tickets can be purchased online and picked up at electronic kiosks located outside Simplot Lodge and inside the Pioneer Lodge foyer. Season passes and lift tickets are reloadable, making for a seamless guest experience.
Infrastructure
Improvements
Snowmaking Expansion
Bogus Basin added top to bottom snowmaking on Sunshine, a novice run located off the Morning Star Express chairlift. Additionally, the water pumping capacity on the snowmaking system doubled from 1,500 to 3,000 gallons per minute, allowing the area to use all 50 of its snow guns to make snow on two top to bottom trails at the same time.
“The continued expansion of snowmaking remains a top strategic priority for Bogus Basin. said Nate Shake, Director, Mountain Operations.
“Snowmaking assures an early and reliable opening date, helps build a deeper base, and improves the reliability of snow cover throughout the season. This summer, we made solid progress in our efforts to build out our snowmaking capacity”
Increased Uphill
Capacity
Additional chairs have been installed on the Morning Star and Superior Express chairlifts. This will increase uphill capacity on those two lifts by 30 percent, reducing wait times and expediting guest access to other areas of the mountain.
Parking Improvements
Traffic flow and efficiency will improve in the main parking lot, which is now paved and striped all the way to the Nordic Center. Near the top of Pioneer Road, 50 new paved parking spots have been added between the Silver Queen and Pioneer lots, providing ski in/out access.
Carpool priority parking, for vehicles carrying three or more passengers, remains in effect this winter during peak weekend and holiday hours. Accessibility improvements include the addition of 14 more ADA parking spaces in the main lot.
Snowshoe Trail Expansion
New and extended snowshoe trails have doubled the distance of mapped snowshoe trails. Regularly guided snowshoe tours, and special themed guided tours on specific weekends will occur throughout the season.
Retail Shop Relocation
The retail shop is moving into a much larger space, located on the ground floor of Simplot Lodge, between the Mouse House and the Ticket Office.
Rental Equipment
Skiers and snowboarders will enjoy a brand new fleet of rental gear from Rossignol.
Lodge Improvements
New non-slip flooring has been installed in both the Simplot and Pioneer Lodges. Updates, including lighting and new furniture, are in place at Pioneer Lodge.
Fleet Upgrades
Three electric snowmobiles have been purchased, with the intention of transitioning the entire fleet to electric – part of a long-range plan and process for evaluating and reducing carbon emissions at the area, where possible.
A new PistenBully 600 snowcat will significantly improve the ability to move large piles of machine made snow and to groom on steeper pitches. The snowcat is equipped with a SNOWsat measuring device, which provides exact snow depths on the slopes so that it can be used in a targeted manner.
Bogus Basin’s planned opening date for the 222-23 winter season is November 24.
The downtown sales office is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for season pass purchase and pickup, leases, and Ski & Snowboard School reservations. For more information, visit bogusbasin.org.