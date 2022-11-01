Night lighting at Bogus

Expanded night lighting off the Superior Express lift is one of many new improvements at Bogus Basin.

 Photo courtesy of Bogus Basin

If you are “Thinking Snow” right about now, you are well behind the folks at Bogus Basin. The non-profit recreation area above Boise announced last week a comprehensive list of capital projects completed over the summer. The sweeping range of enhancements targeted to enhance the guest experience on the mountain includes new runs, expanded beginner terrain, RFID technology, increased night lighting, and beefed-up snowmaking.

“Our team accomplished a lot over the summer, and we are excited to celebrate Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary year.” said Brad Wilson, General Manager. “As a non-profit, earnings go back into the operation for the benefit of our guests, not to outside investors. The ongoing support of our community is awesome, allowing us to fulfill our mission to provide constantly improving affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation and education.”

