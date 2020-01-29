Cake auction rolls a record

To say that this year’s Cake Auction to benefit Project Graduation was a success is putting it mildly. When the successful silent auction bids were finally counted, the effort raised what is thought to be a record $19,800.
Those funds are used for the alcohol and drug-free graduation party for EHS seniors and provides each graduate a community gift as well. The giving began Friday night before the boys basketball game against Middleton with a Live auction.
The competitive open bidding was brisk and furious, raising about $16,000 of the total. While cakes of all forms, shapes and sizes were featured, it was cinnamon rolls that apparently draw the big attention in Emmett. The items to draw the top three winning bid amounts were all cinnamon rolls or sticky buns. The top earner was a platter of cinnamon rolls made by Ida Buck that were gobbled up for $1,200.