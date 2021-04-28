The library at Butte View elementary was converted into space for the Emmett School District administration and staff several years ago. Now that the school is being returned in part to an elementary school, the library is going to have to be replenished. It got a jump start last week.
Rebekah Brune, second grade teacher at Butte View, and her family decided to use some of their stimulus money “to stimulate the minds of students” by donating 120 books to the library.
Books suitable for kindergarten and early elementary school students or donations can be contributed directly to the school: Butte View Library, 400 South Pine Ave., Emmett.