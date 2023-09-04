Nashville recording artist Trey Taylor will be the featured performing at a special concert, Sunday, Sept. 10 to benefit the Brave Hearts Idaho and the Idaho veterans the organization serves.
The 4 p.m. concert will be held at Honalee Farms in Eagle.
Taylor, though only 24-years-old, is a veteran in the country music industry, signing a recording contract at the age of 16. Not only is he a singer and composer, he plays nine different instruments.
During the 2020 pandemic that canceled his worldwide “2020 Vision Tour”, Trey decided to host intimate concerts for location charities around the country. Since then he has headlined events promoting children’s literacy, animal welfare, children and youth programs, and veterans causes.
Veterans causes is his motivation to be in Idaho this Sunday.
Taylor was raised in a military lifestyle. His stepfather served more than six deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I grew up with the first-hand experience of what it is like to be a child of warrior but also to see that war is hell on the home front too as my mother raised us along during those long deployments,” Taylor said. “Since then knowing that my ticket to the American dream was paid for not only by my stepfather but by millions of brace men and women since the inception of our country, I decided that if God granted me the ability to become a country music artist that I would devote a large part of my career energy to paying back the endless debt of our fighting men and women.”
Brave Hearts Idaho was founded by Emmett residents Jim and Noreen Kern and over the past decade has provided over $350,000 in grants directly to more than 800 Idaho Veteran families.
“Too often a Veteran is left between programs with nothing to pay rent, power, prescriptions and other day-to-day living expenses,” explains Jim Kern. “Brave Hearts recognizes this very real need and has set up a system whereby grant applications can be submitted to our Board of Directors for immediate attention.”
Eligible Veterans can receive one-time grants up to $500 for those necessary expenses. To receive a grant, the Veteran must have received an honorable discharge, services in the Armed Forces including the National Guard and Reserves, and be a resident of the state of Idaho.
Concert tickets are available on an individual ticket basis or by VIP tables of eight. Concert admission includes hors d’oeuvres. VIP package includes meet and greet with the artist and an autographed CD.