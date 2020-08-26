Bostocks performing in Bandshell

A couple tours the Northwest proclaiming the hope of Jesus through Praise and Worship along with inspiring stories from their work in Southeast Asia.
Greg and Glenda Bostock merge the international language of music and video, adding inspiring visuals to their soul-stirring music and life-changing testimonies. Many of their songs and videos have been used nationally and internationally bringing hope to people all around the world!
After being stranded in Vietnam due to the pandemic, the Bostocks experienced the feeling of being trapped abroad, only to discover God had them exactly where they needed to be.
Greg and Glenda are bringing the message that God’s promises are true and He will never leave us or forsake us. If God is for us, who can be against us.
Join the Bostocks on Sunday, August 30 at 6:00 PM at the City of Emmett Bandshell.
N. McKinley Ave. and E. Main St., as they share a message of hope found in Jesus Christ through anointed music and testimonies! Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a 501©(3) non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible!
Event sponsored by First Baptist Church in Emmett. CDC and City of Emmett guidelines will be followed. For more information, call 208-365-4457 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.