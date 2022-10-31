Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With the change in weather conditions the Boise National Forest is beginning pile burning operations throughout the forest. Pile burning is planned beginning Oct. 31 in areas around the Bogus Basin ski resort, Lowman, south of High Valley and north of Crouch, Idaho. For updates please visit the Forest’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/BoiseNationalForest.

Pile burning is designed to reduce hazardous vegetation (fuels) generated from logging, non-commercial thinning operations and administrative site clearing. Piles burning will generate smoke, but they have low probability of fire spread beyond the footprint of the piles due to time of year, weather and adjacent fuels conditions.

Recommended for you

Load comments