With the change in weather conditions the Boise National Forest is beginning pile burning operations throughout the forest. Pile burning is planned beginning Oct. 31 in areas around the Bogus Basin ski resort, Lowman, south of High Valley and north of Crouch, Idaho. For updates please visit the Forest’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/BoiseNationalForest.
Pile burning is designed to reduce hazardous vegetation (fuels) generated from logging, non-commercial thinning operations and administrative site clearing. Piles burning will generate smoke, but they have low probability of fire spread beyond the footprint of the piles due to time of year, weather and adjacent fuels conditions.
Prescribed burns may affect people sensitive to smoke and may impact access to burn areas and travel routes. Fire officials strongly advise forest visitors and homeowners to prepare and plan activities around the proposed dates and locations of burns and to use extreme caution near prescribed fire areas.
Please be aware of firefighters and equipment in the area and on roadways, comply with posted notices and drive slowly in areas with decreased visibility.
Public and firefighter safety is always the top priority in all public land fire operations. Fire managers develop burn plans with prescriptions that account for safety, specific fuels/weather conditions and potential smoke impacts. All prescribed burns are closely evaluated and are only approved when favorable conditions are present.
Information and signs will be posted on roads that access burn areas in advance of ignitions and remain in place through burn completion.