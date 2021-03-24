Michelle Daisson of Emmett was the big winner in the Gem Community Business Expo Bingo Bucks drawing held following the 10th annual event at Emmett High School on March 13. Daisson’s name was drawn from nearly 150 contestants who completed a Bingo Card provided by the Messenger Index at the Expo. She received $300 in Bingo Bucks to be spent at any or many of the participating businesses.
Also receiving prizes from the Bingo drawing were Luke Crosby, Phyllis Vernon, Georgia Hale and Penny Handler.