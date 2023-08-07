Support Local Journalism


The importance of Farmer’s Markets for communities across the country is being highlighted locally in Emmett this week. In the middle of celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week, the Emmett Farmer’s Market is going to make some big noise on Wednesday.

A formal ribbon cutting with the Gem County Chamber of Commerce will take place at 3 p.m. at the market in Blaser Park. In addition to the ribbon cutting the market should be at full strength as crops are starting to move toward peak maturity. A number of games and opportunities to win prizes will be included between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

