...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Washington, south central Baker and northeastern Malheur Counties
through 400 PM MDT/300 PM PDT/...
At 321 PM MDT/221 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm over Jamieson, or 21 miles west of Weiser, moving east
at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brosman Mountain around 330 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
The importance of Farmer’s Markets for communities across the country is being highlighted locally in Emmett this week. In the middle of celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week, the Emmett Farmer’s Market is going to make some big noise on Wednesday.
A formal ribbon cutting with the Gem County Chamber of Commerce will take place at 3 p.m. at the market in Blaser Park. In addition to the ribbon cutting the market should be at full strength as crops are starting to move toward peak maturity. A number of games and opportunities to win prizes will be included between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
At Saturday’s market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Emmett Farmer’s Market will be announcing winners of some of the Wednesday contests.
While Emmett’s market is open twice this week, in what is called National Farmer’s Market Week, last Thursday Governor Brad Little declared August as Farmers Market Month in the State of Idaho to showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture.
Idaho Farmers Market Month is an annual celebration of the over 55 farmers markets currently operating throughout the state. This year marks Idaho’s first year of celebrating this dedicated month-long event highlighting the significance of farmers markets across the state. Farmers markets increase access to high-quality, nutritious, locally grown, raised or produced food and agricultural products.
“This month is a reminder of the great value that farmers markets contribute to the overall quality of life in Idaho,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager. “Local farmers markets bring great value to communities across the state by preserving Idaho’s agricultural heritage, contributing to local economies and supporting healthy communities.”
As consumer trends continue to show great interest and demand for eating local, markets across the state are growing in both size and popularity. Farmers markets serve as a platform for educating consumers about the source of their food and local food systems. Markets across Idaho continue to play a vital role in the local food supply chain, offering locally produced food and agriculture products including the freshest fruits, vegetables, meats, breads, flowers, honey and more.
“We are proud of our farmers markets across Idaho, all in their own way providing space for local food commerce, while also fostering a stronger connection to our food sources,” said Dawn Larzelier, Idaho Preferred Marketing Analyst. “During Idaho Farmers Market Month, we encourage Idahoans to explore the bountiful offerings of local farmers, ranchers and food crafters. Locating your community market is easier than ever, use the Idaho Preferred Farmers Market Digital Directory to search hours of operation, locations and learn about your market vendors.”
Local shopper’s are advised to shop the Emmett Market early as fresh produce is gobbled up rather quickly most days.
The EFM continues to provide a number of services that make shopping there a breeze.
If you receive SNAP benefits you can use them at this market to buy delicious fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and food-producing plants. Just visit the market manager’s booth first for tokens to shop with and up to $20 in Double Up Food Bucks tokens.
The Emmett Farmers Market is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, rain, or shine, through October 14. For more information, you can find us on Facebook, Instagram, our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or call, or text (208) 506-8430. See you at the Market!