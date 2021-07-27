Hot! Hot! Hot!!! The heat this summer has challenged everyone and yet we have very faithful vendors who come to the Market twice a week to sell their creations. We also have incredibly supportive customers who come to purchase freshly picked fruits and vegetables, and freshly made foods for their lunches and dinners. Kudos to all those who come out and brave the heat!
Are you going to the Gem County Fair this year? If so, rumor has it that some Emmett Farmers Market vendors could be entering their products in the fair this year. Several blue ribbons ought to be awarded, so go check it out. But you do not need a blue ribbon to know that all the products at the Emmett Farmers Market are fantastic because they are grown locally, freshly picked, freshly baked, or hand-crafted and by purchasing at the Market you are helping your neighbor, friend, and your community.
In case you have not been to the Market recently, here are some of the fresh fruits and vegetables that may be available to buy: tomatoes, corn on the cob, berries, green beans, peppers, apricots, zucchini, beets, onions, cucumbers, kale, garlic, peas, beans, potatoes, micro-greens, cabbage, summer squash, lettuces, and soon to come early peaches. You may also enjoy buying plants, trees, seeds, local grass-fed, Angus USDA beef and pasture-raised USDA chicken, farm fresh eggs, fresh salsa, jams, jellies, freshly baked fruit pies, cookies, loaves of bread, smoked ribs and chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, and sausages.
And for yourself or early Christmas gift buying, you can find beautiful needlework items, crocheted baby outfits, hats, handcrafted jewelry, hand-sewn products, neck coolers, embroidered pillowcases, blankets, goat milk soaps, wooden bowls and spoons, bath scrubs, products made with essential oils, birdhouses, coffee mugs, custom-made items from a favorite shirt, turntables, gorgeous hand-designed gourds, hand-woven baskets, rocks, doll clothes, aprons, stuffed animals, hand-woven towels and rugs, towel sets, hot bowl holders, hot pads, dolls, specialty woods, cutting boards, wood etched signs, leather purses, belts, crystals, photographs, greeting cards, diamond art pictures, lavender products, home décor, pillows, and much, much more!
The Emmett Farmers Market will be open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday, and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm every Saturday, rain or shine, through the end of October. For more information you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com , call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459. We will be drawing soon for the Market basket of goodies, so get those cards filled and turned in! Coming the first week of August is National Farmers Market week – more information soon. See you at the Market and enjoy the Fair!