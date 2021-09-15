We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Wow! It is Back to School Book Sale time again and we have books overflowing in all our storage areas. We will be having a book sale on Sat. Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will take place in the conference room at the library.
Please use the back conference room door for entry in the morning before the library opens. We have boxes of fiction, both hardback and paperback. There are mysteries, romances, westerns, children’s and everything in between. We have an excellent selection of books in non-fiction also. In the reference and classical section, we have a large number of books from a university professor’s collection including many books on Dante and other famous writers.
Our library and its staff are an integral part of our community. The funds from our book sales go to support library purchases in every area. Come and buy to support our local library. Thank you, Emmett, for all of your support.