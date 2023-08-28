Congratulations to the first-ever Market Bingo and coloring contest winners at the Emmett Farmers Market, the winners were chosen on Saturday, August 12, when we wrapped up our week-long celebration of the annual National Farmers Market week, August 6 — 12.
The bingo winners were randomly chosen after the cards were sorted into three categories: a single bingo, 3 plus bingos, or a blackout.
Kaylee Timmons won $2.00 in EFM tokens, Ava won $3.00 in EFM tokens, and Renee D. won a $10 EFM token for her blackout.
The coloring contest winners were chosen based on age group and creativity. One of our local market vendors made the wooden tokens that we used for the prizes; the tokens can be used towards purchases from any vendor at the EFM.
If you receive SNAP benefits you can use those in this market, plus receive Double Up Food Bucks ($20 max) to buy even more fruits and vegetables. Just visit the market manager’s booth first for tokens to shop with. A short video on our website shows how easy it is to use your benefits to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, freshly baked goods, and more.
The EFM is open two days a week (Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) until October 14, 2023. Find us on Facebook, online at www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, or (208) 506-8430. See you at the Market in Blaser Park, south of the railroad on Washington Ave. in beautiful downtown Emmett, Idaho.
The America’s Farmers Market Celebration has begun so visit markets.farmland.org, find your favorite market, and vote to put it in the running for national recognition and cash prizes.