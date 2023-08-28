BINGO Winner

Renee was the big winner at BINGO at the Emmett Farmers Market during National Farmer’s Market Week.

Congratulations to the first-ever Market Bingo and coloring contest winners at the Emmett Farmers Market, the winners were chosen on Saturday, August 12, when we wrapped up our week-long celebration of the annual National Farmers Market week, August 6 — 12.

The bingo winners were randomly chosen after the cards were sorted into three categories: a single bingo, 3 plus bingos, or a blackout.

