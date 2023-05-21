Emmett Youth Theatre Company (EYTC) and Emmett Community Playhouse (ECP) announces auditions for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Wednesday May 24, 2023 at the Band Shell in Emmett City Park at 6 p.m.
EYTC, is where local children from 2nd grade and up enjoy the exciting experience of producing a play. From acting, sets, costumes, music and props, students create their production from the ground up.
EYTC’s Theatre Camp runs from May 25 – June 14, Tuesdays through Thursdays. Afternoon sessions concentrate on creating sets and costumes learning acting techniques and how to become a character in a play. Evening rehearsals bring all the imagination of the day on stage to create Roald Dahl’s amazing story.
Performances will be June 14 at Meadow View Assisted Living, and June 15 (11 a.m.) and June 16 (1 p.m.) in the Band Shell during Cherry Festival. This year we are excited to announce Kidz Nite Out Dinner Theatre at The Packing Shed on June 24., for $15 a ticket. The show includes a pasta buffet, and dessert with the cast. Tickets will be available in June. Keep an eye out for information where Golden Ticket’s to this event may be found.
When auditioning please bring a recent photo of yourself, $20 and an adult who will be bringing you to camp. Be prepared to have fun onstage with other students while we meet you and discover what you will be doing in the play. It’s ok if you do not want to act on stage. Come anyway is plenty of fun backstage and just creating the show.
If you have any questions including scheduling conflicts or younger children wishing to participate, please contact Bonnie Johnson, EYTC Director. For full camp schedule and more information please contact EYTC at EYTCRocks@gmail.com and Emmett Youth Theatre Company on FaceBook.