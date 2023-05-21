Charlie and Chocolate Factory

Emmett Youth Theatre Company (EYTC) and Emmett Community Playhouse (ECP) announces auditions for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Wednesday May 24, 2023 at the Band Shell in Emmett City Park at 6 p.m.

EYTC, is where local children from 2nd grade and up enjoy the exciting experience of producing a play. From acting, sets, costumes, music and props, students create their production from the ground up.

