Flip Flops and Flamingos has been a trademark of the overall Rotary Youth Auction now for several years as the flamingos have shown up at local businesses in the weeks before the event to indicate the business’s support of the auction. Saturday they crowded the lectern at the Expo Building at the Gem County Fairgrounds.
Auctioneers Brian Hansen (top) and Kelly Trout work the tables full of diners to start the bidding for dessert. The steak and chicken dinner was part of the ticket of attendance but if you wanted to finish off the meal with some sweets, someone at your table likely had to pony up in the bidding.
Auctioneers Kelly Trout (left) and Brian Hansen Trout work the tables full of diners to start the bidding for dessert. The steak and chicken dinner was part of the ticket of attendance but if you wanted to finish off the meal with some sweets, someone at your table likely had to pony up in the bidding — like this fruit pizza entry. EHS Spring Sports
Many successful and happy bidders appreciated the quality items provided by artisans, cooks, and businesses in the community for the fun-filled evening. For the second year in a row there was a throw-down near the end of the evening to determine who had the best beard. It cost the winner a lot more than the cost of shave.
Theme of the 50th Rotary Youth Dinner and Auction Saturday night in Emmett.
Auctioneer Kelly Trout displays a metal sculpture of the American flag to bidders at one table who showed particular interest in the item created by Bill’s Machine Show.
Original artwork were among the many items available for bidding in both a live and silent auction.
It was 1973 when Rotary became involved with developing an event to provide support for local youth activities. That year it was an effort to support a scouting program.
In the years that have passed since, the number of youth organizations supported by the Rotary event has swollen, as has the community engagement and support.
Saturday night at the Gem County Fairgrounds the Emmett Rotary celebrated its 50th youth auction, continuing a Flamingo’s trademark and a salute the era of the 1950’s.
According to accounts of the history of the event, while it has been a staple for a half-century, it has just taken off in the past decade.
In 2014 the event raised about $12,000. Rotary member Tim Fleming suggested that the club needed to kick it up a notch by adding a dinner with the auction. Moving to the atrium at Emmett High in 2015 the dinner and auction raised $56,000. The formula has been embraced and built upon with the dinner auction moved to the fairgrounds to make room for more diners and bidders.
Fleming, who passed away this past year, was remembered with a moment of silence at the beginning of Saturday’s 50th event. Then is his spirit and enthusiasm for Emmett and its youth was embodied by generous bidders on a wide variety of generously donated items from the community.
Amounts raised will not be finalized for a few weeks when a raffle portion of the auction is completed. It does appear that dozens of local youth groups will be receiving significant support again this year from the Rotary Youth Auction.