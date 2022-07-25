Support Local Journalism


The Emmett Rough Rider ATV/UTV Club has donated $1,000 to the Gem Senior Community Center in Emmett. The money was raised through the sale of a hand-made six-foot tall windmill donated to the organization by John and Mary Wyatt. The windmill which was created by John, was raffled off by the Rough Riders and the funds presented to the Senior Center last month. The Rough Rider’s meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at La Costa Restaurant in Emmett.

