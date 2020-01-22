Art in the Shape of Air

The Boise Art Museum (BAM) opened a new exhibit this month that takes an artistic look at one of life’s essential elements: Ann Gardner — The Shape of Air.
The exhibit at BAM presents a new glass installation of large, translucent, glass orbs suspended in strands from the 26-foot-high ceiling in the Sculpture Court.
According to BAM curators, “Ann Gardner interprets the physical world through sculpture, utilizing the intrinsic properties of her materials to represent natural phenomena. Her blown-glass vessels are inspired by the relationship between air and water, and shaped by the natural interplay of breath and molten glass. The transparent, ethereal forms create layering effects, forming unexpected shapes with each vantage point. Gardner’s organic, visually dynamic installation expresses the movement and fluctuation of bubbles as they interact with liquid and light.”
Gardner began working with glass during a 1985 residency at the Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Washington. A second residency at Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Washington led to her current body of work. She has since received many grants and awards, including fellowships from the National Endowment of the Arts, a Louis Comfort Tiffany Award in 1993, and the 2011 Rakow Commission from The Corning Museum of Glass. Gardner’s artwork can be found in the collections of such institutions as the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the American Craft Museum, and the Seattle Art Museum.
Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air will be on display at BAM through Aug. 2, 2020.