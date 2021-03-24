Rose Advocates Gem Family Resource Center would like to invite the community to their annual Rose Bowl benefit Luncheon on April 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month this is a great opportunity to show support for a local organization that works tirelessly to protect children.
Tickets can be purchased from Rose Advocates at 126 N. Washington or by calling 208-365-1615. Bowls are limited so it’s good to get tickets in advance.
With your $10.00 donation you will be able to pick out a hand thrown pottery bowl of your choice. Bowls are made by the pottery class of Treasure Valley Community College as well as some local Artists. With your donation you will also get all you can eat soup, roll, and a beverage.
The local restaurants that have graciously donated soups are Blue Ribbon Café & Bakery, Cold Mountain Creek, The Corner Deli, Tom’s Cabin Café & Bar, Touch of Grace, KT’s Lanes and the Triangle Restaurant.
Rose Advocates feels very blessed by the outpouring of community involvement for this great fund raiser. Some of our local 4-H youth will be helping with the ticket sales as a Community Pride Project.
All proceeds from the fund raiser will go to victim services. Rose Advocates Gem Family Resource Center is a non-profit crisis center for Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Services offered on a local level are crisis intervention, counseling, protection order assistance, court accompaniment, Journey Beyond Abuse classes, Becoming a Love & Logic Parenting classes, emergency shelter and a 24 hr. crisis line.
All services are offered free to victims.
This is a great time to have lunch with friends and co-workers while benefiting a wonderful organization and the families they serve.
This event will be held at a new location this year. The Heritage Christian Church located at 115B North Hays Ave. Emmett, Idaho.