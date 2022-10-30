A significant portion of the Emmett Library budget comes from donations and fundraisers often spearheaded by its Friends of the Library organization. This week bidding begins in the holiday silent auction of gift baskets. The annual auction will continue at the Library until Nov. 5 when a live auction and the first annual Pie-Palooza will bring the auction to a conclusion.
For the past two weeks the Emmett Public Library has been conducting its annual Holiday Basket Auction - dozens and dozens of accumulations of themed gift items and gift certificates. The baskets have been offered as a silent auction with some of them having a "buy now" option with a set price. The "buy nows" have been very popular this year so the selection of baskets has already thinned out a bit.
There are still dozens available, however, and remain on silent auction this week leading up to a Live Auction this Saturday that has an added sweet touch this year.
Prior to the 6 p.m. live auction, Nov. 5, the first Pie-Palooza will be taking place. Starting at 5 p.m., 16 pie entries will be available for tasting, testing and rating. There is a small fee to be one of the tasters of all 16 pies but it is expected that the available testing slots will go fast so be there early to get a bite of the action.
After the tasting, a duplicate of each of the testing pie entries will be auctioned off as well.