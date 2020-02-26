And the winner is . . .

When director Payton Mitchell decided to set his production of Romeo & Juliet in Civil War America rather than in an Elizabethan imagery of Italy, he knew he was taking a risk. A risk which paid off Feb. 16 when his Emmett Community Playhouse production walked off with the top awards at the annual Gemmy Awards.
Mitchell won the Gemmy Award for best director and also picked up the crystal clear Gemmy awarded to his entire cast of Romeo & Juliet. His Romeo, Talen Thomas and his Juliet, Larissah Curtis were also presented Gemmy’s for their performances in a leading role.
The 23rd Annual Gemmys were staged at the Frontier Theater in Emmett. The awards represent performances the previous year in productions by the local amateur theater organization. Gemmys are awarded in acting and in technical support categories.
2019 Gemmy winners
n Best costume design: C & C Suttlery and Serendipity Boutique — Romeo & Juliet.
n Best set artists: Amber Mowdy and Reuben Ward — Romeo & Juliet.
n Best technical support crew: Annie and Isaac Ward, James and Jonathan Hanstefer, Schylar Stark, Amie Mitchell and Keya Matthews — Romeo & Juliet.
n Rookie of the Year: Josiah Roberts — Romeo & Juliet.
n Horizon award: McKenzie Nebeker – Romeo & Juliet.
Best performer in a small role: Stacy Jo Hopkins – Night of January 16.
n Best performer in a comedy role: AJ Karle – Night of January 16.
n Best actor in a supporting role: Josiah Jensen – Night of January 16.
n Best actress in a supporting role: Mary Johns – Romeo & Juliet.
n Best actor in a leading role: Talen Thomas – Romeo & Juliet.
n Best actress in a leading role: Larissah Curtis – Romeo & Juliet.
n Best director: Payton Mitchell – Romeo & Juliet.
n Best play: Romeo & Juliet.
The production schedule for the 2020 season is currently being developed. Anyone interested in producing, directing, acting or providing technical support is encouraged to contact the ECP at emmettcommunityplayhouse@gmail.com